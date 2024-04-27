Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Director Sells $250,474.95 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,953. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $504.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.33.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 54.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
