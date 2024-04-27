Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Director Sells $250,474.95 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,953. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $504.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 54.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

