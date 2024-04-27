Rather & Kittrell Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. 197,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,109. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.