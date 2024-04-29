iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $58,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 1,597,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,241. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.