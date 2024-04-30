Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,276,000 after buying an additional 244,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $127,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. 3,415,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

