Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,473 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

