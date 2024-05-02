Smart Money Group LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,249. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

