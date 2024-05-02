Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 19,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $299.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

