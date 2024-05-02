Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WHG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

