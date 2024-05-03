Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0549 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,095.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00093488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014045 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

