Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 9.4% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $54,923.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00087580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.52 or 0.67389016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

