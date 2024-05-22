Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after purchasing an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.55. 1,712,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

