Union Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Union Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,588. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

