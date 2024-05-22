DigiByte Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $203.68 million and $7.11 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.43 or 0.00719631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00123849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00044055 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00064904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00199407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00094823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,025,061,218 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

