Beaton Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,163. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

