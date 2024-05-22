Cosmos Price Tops $8.55 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.55 or 0.00012370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $155.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00057898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

