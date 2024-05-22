Tangible (TNGBL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.36

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $51.58 million and $33.36 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.57145157 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,432.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

