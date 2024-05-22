William Ross Greenberg Sells 8,170 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

TWO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 414,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,341. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 801,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

