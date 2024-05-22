Union Savings Bank Sells 624 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Union Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 251,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,963. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

