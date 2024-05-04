Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.10.

ILMN stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. 2,987,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

