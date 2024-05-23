Proton (XPR) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $558,615.60 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,055,075,031 coins and its circulating supply is 25,764,822,587 coins. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

