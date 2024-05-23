Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,589 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 525,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

