Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,624,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,126,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $60.65. 135,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

