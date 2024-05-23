Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Hedera has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $93.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00057282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.198975 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11463115 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $61,860,749.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.