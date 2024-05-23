North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 6.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 267,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,782. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7685 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.