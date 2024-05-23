Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $304.06 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and approximately $304.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00009131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,659.32 or 0.99973463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00114008 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,908,193 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,875,110.945937 with 3,474,583,594.287325 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.50507925 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $349,751,933.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

