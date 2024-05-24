Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 108,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.33. The company had a trading volume of 321,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,622. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average is $212.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

