Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00058332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,935,655 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

