Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5-149.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.23 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.06-5.30 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 813,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 1 year low of $112.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,965. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

