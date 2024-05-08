ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 2,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

