Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $496,328. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

