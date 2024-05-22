1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

