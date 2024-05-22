Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,144 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 19,665,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,556,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

