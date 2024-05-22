iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.85

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $104.42, with a volume of 216432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,024,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

