Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. 3,188,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,310. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

