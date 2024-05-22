Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Analog Devices Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $23.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.16. 9,441,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,611. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $240.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

