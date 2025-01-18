Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.01 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 63,738 shares trading hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £865,340.00, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Rosslyn Data Technologies

In related news, insider James Appleby acquired 5,280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400,000 ($32,120,695.95). Corporate insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

