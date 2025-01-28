Q1 Earnings Estimate for PPBI Issued By DA Davidson

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -171.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is -879.94%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $276,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,466.38. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.