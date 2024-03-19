Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $20.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAT. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.34. 2,942,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,507. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

