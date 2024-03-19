Roth Mkm Cuts Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $4.10

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondee in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 196,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,158. The company has a market cap of $192.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.07. Mondee has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mondee by 3,415.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

