Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $1,231.20. The stock had a trading volume of 148,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,738. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $994.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $689.66 and a 1-year high of $1,238.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.