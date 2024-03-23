Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

