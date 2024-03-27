Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Up 0.3%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

