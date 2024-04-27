Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,918,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $573.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.60 and its 200 day moving average is $529.90. The company has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.