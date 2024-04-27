Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,304,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $189,165,000 after purchasing an additional 385,489 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 290,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.