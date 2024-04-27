O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,043.93. 335,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,021. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,097.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,015.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.31.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

