Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.72 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.88 and a 200 day moving average of $314.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.