Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,658 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis comprises approximately 6.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Ziff Davis worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 265,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.