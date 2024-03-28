Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $360,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.65. 1,072,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.