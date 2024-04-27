Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.49. 4,172,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

