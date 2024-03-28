Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 9,363 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 363.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,807. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.